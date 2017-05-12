Pakistani fishing boat seized near Sir Creek

Earlier, six Pakistanis were found fishing one kilometer inside Indian territory. Earlier, six Pakistanis were found fishing one kilometer inside Indian territory.

A day after six Pakistanis were caught in the Sir Creek region near Gujarat coast, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday caught another Pakistani fishing boat from the same region. The crew managed to escape, official sources said.

According to BSF officials, the four member crew onboard the boat, abandoned the vessel and fled to the Pakistani side on seeing the approaching BSF patrol boat, around 2:45 pm. The patrolling party of the 108 battalion seized the boat. This is the sixth such abandoned fishing boat that has been seized since January 2017, near the Sir Creek area.

On Thursday, six Pakistanis were found fishing one kilometer inside Indian territory. Among those apprehended was a minor boy.

