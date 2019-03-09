Toggle Menu
Another Pakistani drone shot down in Rajasthan’s Ganganagarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pakistani-drone-shot-down-in-rajasthans-ganganagar-5618655/

Another Pakistani drone shot down in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

The aerial engagement occurred at around 07:30 in the evening. The Pakistani UAV crossed over into Indian airspace and was engaged before it could proceed further. 

drone, drone olympics, aero india 2019, bengaluru, aero india 2019 bengaluru, bengaluru air show, unmanned aerial vehicles, yelahanka air force station, indian express news
The Pakistani UAV crossed over into Indian airspace and was engaged before it could proceed further.  (Representational Image)

A week after a Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat , another Pakistani drone was engaged and brought down in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar on Saturday, the Army confirmed in a statement.

The aerial engagement occurred at around 07:30 in the evening. The Pakistani UAV crossed over into Indian airspace and was engaged before it could proceed further.

On February 27, a day after Indian air strikes on terror camps in Balakot, a Pakistani UAV was on shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, police sources informed PTI. Debris of the UAV was reported to have been seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MHA approves 'state-of-the-art' passenger terminal building for Kartarpur corridor
2 Abhinandan-piloted MiG-21 Bison shot down Pak F-16; have electronic evidence: MEA
3 Raj Thackeray predicts 'Pulwama-like' attack before Lok Sabha polls