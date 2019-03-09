Another Pakistani drone shot down in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

A week after a Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat , another Pakistani drone was engaged and brought down in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar on Saturday, the Army confirmed in a statement.

The aerial engagement occurred at around 07:30 in the evening. The Pakistani UAV crossed over into Indian airspace and was engaged before it could proceed further.

On February 27, a day after Indian air strikes on terror camps in Balakot, a Pakistani UAV was on shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, police sources informed PTI. Debris of the UAV was reported to have been seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch.