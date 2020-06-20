Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua

The drone shot down on Saturday. (ANI Photo) The drone shot down on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday shot down a drone flying along the International border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and foiled an attempt by Pakistan to airdrop weapons in the Union Territory.

Though details were awaited, sources said that the incident took place in Rathua area and BSF has seized a huge consignment of weapons.

Significantly, this has been the first such known attempt by Pakistan to airdrop arms in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Pakistan had airdropped weapons on the outskirts of Amritsar a few months ago which were, however, seized by Punjab police as no one had come to pick them up.

Sources said that the air dropping of the weapons through drone was made to make up for the shortage of weapons being felt by militants in Kashmir and also the stepped up vigil by security forces along the borders.

