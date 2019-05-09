Toggle Menu
Ex-Pak soldier held in J&K’s Samba, claims he crossed over due to harassment by Pak Army

The soldier claimed that he was from the Pakistani Army and had crossed over as he was being harassed by the army personnel, sources said, adding that he sought voluntary retirement after putting in nine years of service.

Sources said that during initial questioning, he claimed himself to be an ex-soldier of the Pakistani Army. (Representational Image)

An ex-Pakistani soldier was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed over to Indian side of the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector on Wednesday late evening.

Identifying him as Mohammad Afzal, 32, of Shakargarh, senior BSF officials said he was apprehended from near Basantar in Bengalarh area of Samba district.

Nothing incriminating was found from him and his questioning was in progress, officials said. The officials claimed that the soldier, at times, pretended to be insane, and refused to give more information unless his inquiry was completed.

