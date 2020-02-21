Woman who chanted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ had links with Naxals: Yediyurappa

Amulya Leona has been sent to judicial custody of 14-day by a magistrate court. Amulya Leona has been sent to judicial custody of 14-day by a magistrate court.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday alleged that the woman charged with sedition for raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans during a rally in Bengaluru has had links with Naxals.

Amulya Leona, a student of a south Bengaluru college, was charged with sedition for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She has been sent in 14-day judicial custody by a magistrate court.

“Importantly, the organisations that are behind people like Amulya and nurturing them, if we don’t take action against such organisations, such things won’t end. Prima facie it is clear that there is a conspiracy going on to disturb law and order with such incidents,” Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“If organisations that are behind her are inquired into, things will come out. It is clear that she had links with Naxals in the past. In this backdrop, she should be punished and the action should be taken against organisations that are behind her,” he said.

The girl’s father himself has said she should be punished and should not get bail and that he will not seek protection for her, the chief minister added.

Amulya, in her address, appeared to be explaining to the audience the difference between chanting “Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan zindabad”. The organisers of the event under the banner of “Save Constitution” had invited her to address the gathering.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also present on the stage when the incident occurred. However, he rushed to snatch the microphone from her and was joined by others who tried to stop her. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the stage.

