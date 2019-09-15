Pakistan will fall apart unless it stops terror aid: Rajnath Singh

Maintaining that no one can stop Pakistan from “falling apart” if the country continues to aid terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that New Delhi will hold dialogues with Islamabad only after the latter puts an end to cross-border terrorism.

“The next dialogue will be about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and nothing else,” Singh said at an event to felicitate families of martyrs in Surat.

Praising Surat residents for felicitating 122 families of soldiers from across the country who died on duty, Singh also warned Pakistan: “Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that do not go to the Line of Control (LoC) until I say so. Our Armymen protecting the borders will not spare anyone who crosses the LoC.”

Addressing a gathering in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Imran had on Friday said, “I am aware that many of you want to march towards the LoC. I know you have the passion, but I will tell you when to do so.”

Maintaining that it is India which should speak about human rights violations in Pakistan, rather Islamabad accusing Delhi, Singh said, “If human rights are being violated anywhere, it is in Pakistan. Anyone can go and check the condition of Balochis there —- of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Sindhis. But by accusing India of human rights violations, Pakistan is trying to falsely malign India’s image at the international level.”

In India, he emphasised, minorities were, are, and will always remain safe. “This falsehood by Pakistan will not go on for long,” he added.

Stating that India has never believed in the politics of religion but in humanity, he said Pakistan has instead believed in the politics of religion. “In the name of religion, India was partitioned and Pakistan was created (in 1947). But Pakistan was again partitioned in 1971. And now no one stop it from disintegrating further. No one has to partition Pakistan further; the country will fall apart eventually. The way the minorities —— Balochis, Sindhis —- are being treated, no one can stop Pakistan from disintegrating…”

Saturday’s event was organised by Maruti Veer Jawan Trust.

Among those present at the event were Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertiliser and Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Mansukh Mandaviya, Governor Acharya Devvrat, and MPs Darshana Jardosh and C R Patil.