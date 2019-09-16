Pakistan will be destroyed by its own ‘demon of terrorism’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pakistan will be destroyed by its own “demon of terrorism” it has nurtured on its soil, Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

Addressing a large number of people in Rampur during BJP’s ‘Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan’, Naqvi said a “desperate” Pakistan, its “terrorist friends” and spy agency ISI are now engaged in a conspiracy to raise questions over the patriotism of Indian Muslims.

“But these masters of terrorism should understand clearly that terror outfits like the al-Qaeda and ISIS have failed to find roots in India only because of the nationalist commitment of Indian Muslims,” Naqvi said.

The Indian Muslims have always rejected and defeated all forms of terrorism and have always followed the path of peace, brotherhood and humanity, the Minority Affairs Minister was quoted as saying by a statement issued from his office.

Naqvi said that Pakistan will be destroyed by its own “demon of terrorism” that is being nurtured on its soil.

Isolated in the entire world due to its “nefarious designs”, Pakistan is now looking for a safety cover for its “terror factory by hypocritically shouting that Islam is in danger”, the minister said.

Pakistan is a threat to peace and humanity of the entire world, he said.

The whole world has now understood what India has known for long, he said.

All countries, including Islamic nations, have come to know about the evil designs of the “terror factory” operating in Pakistan, Naqvi said.

Pakistan-sponsored separatists and terrorists had used Article 370 as a weapon to hijack development and peace of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, Naqvi said.

Now that “weapon” has been destroyed by the Modi government, he said. “Welfare of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will be ensured after scrapping of Article 370. This has sent Pakistan, separatists and terrorists into panic,” Naqvi said.

He asserted that national security and prosperity of the people of the country is paramount for the Modi government and there will be no compromise on that.

The government has taken “historic bold decisions” in the interest of the country and its people such as scrapping Article 370, he said.

Naqvi said the BJP is organising ‘Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan’ across the country to inform the people about benefits of scrapping Article 370.