Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Kupwara, two soldiers killed, four injured

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naugam sector

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Thursday, killing two soldiers, even as the Indian Army gave a befitting response.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Kalia said two soldiers were killed and four sustained injuries in the firing from across the border, PTI reported. “The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing,” he added.

The development comes a day after another soldier was killed in unprovoked small arms firing and “intense” shelling with mortars by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

The deceased soldier was identified as Lance Naik Karnail Singh. General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and all ranks paid their tributes to the deceased soldier and offered condolences to his family.

This month, Pakistan has increased unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. On September 14, three army men, including a Major, were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Rajouri district.

On September 6, an Indian Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Sources said the exchange of fire and mortars was intense and rare in this sector. While there has been a surge in cross-LoC firing in Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch sectors, the Valley has relatively seen fewer such incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

