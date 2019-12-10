Pakistan violates ceasefire at various locations along LoC; no casualties

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here.

Pakistani troops on Monday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at different places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

Balakote in Mendhar sector and Shahpur in Poonch sector were hit by the shelling, sources said, adding that the violation began around 1.30 pm, when Pakistani troops suddenly fired three mortar shells at civilian residences in the Balakote area. However, no casualties or damage to property was reported, they said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here.

Later, in the evening, around 9 pm, shelling and small arms fire resumed in the Balakote area. This time, the mortar shelling was “intense”, said Lt Colonel Anand, adding the Indian side was retaliating to the violations.

