Pakistan violates ceasefire at three places across Poonch, Rajouri

Pakistan on Sunday evening resorted to small arms fire and mortars and artillery shelling at at least three places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the first violation was initiated by Pakistan in Degwar sector of Poonch district around 6:15 pm.

Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and “intense shelling” he said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

The next violation came around 6.40 pm at Khari Karmara area of Poonch and five minutes later, a violation was reported in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, he said.

It has been over an year that Pakistani troops have used artillery to target forward Indian positions along the LoC in Jammu division. According to sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the till October 6 this year compared to 3,168 in 2019.

With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd