Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC; Indian troops foil infiltration bid

The Army also stated that troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3. (File Photo) The Army also stated that troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3. (File Photo)

The Army on Sunday said that Pakistan violated ceasefire with unprovoked cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in two districts of North Kashmir.

Separately, the Army also stated that troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3.

On Sunday’s ceasefire violation, defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: “On 07 Jun 2020, at about 1100 & 1240 hours respectively, Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur Sectors, of Districts Kupwara & Baramulla. Army is retaliating befittingly…”

Police officials in Baramulla said the shelling started in Uri area of Rampur on Sunday.

In Kupwara, police officers said there were no reports of any damage from the shelling so far.

On the infiltration attempt, an Army statement said, “On night of 3rd Jun 20, a patrol of Indian Army along LoC in Naugam… spotted a group of Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate… On being challenged, the infiltrators retrieved back under the cover of darkness.”

