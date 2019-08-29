Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistani troops on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that at “about 0800 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Rajouri district’s Keri sector”. “Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said, adding that the firing from across the border stopped at 11.30 am.

Pakistani troops had on Tuesday evening resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire for nearly three hours in Poonch district.

Tensions have escalated along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since last month.