Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in poonch

Pakistani troops Thursday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Advertising

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 11:30 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Mendhar”.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” he added.

Tensions have escalated along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the Centre scrapped the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

On Wednesday morning, Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rajouri district’s Keri sector. Unprovoked firing was observed on Tuesday as well.

Two jawans were killed in ceasefire violations this month. A 10-year-old girl was also killed in cross border firing.