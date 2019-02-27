Pakistan claims strikes across LoC from ‘within their airspace’

Pakistan ceasefire violation: A day after India struck a terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan claimed “strikes across LoC from within Pakistani airspace.”

Advertising

In a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said: ” This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has, therefore, taken strikes at a non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight.”

Meanwhile, high-level sources in Jammu and Kashmir confirmed three Pakistan F-16s crossed the LoC briefly. There was also an attempt made to hit an ammunition dump in the region, but there was no damage.

While there is no official reaction from the Indian government, news agency PTI quoted officials saying that the Pakistani jets were pushed back by Indian aircraft on air patrol. According to the report, Pakistan jets violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and in Poonch. PTI reports, quoting officials, that the Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports have been closed for civilian air traffic. “The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency,” an official of the Airport Authority of India told PTI. While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning. Two bodies have been recovered from the site.

“If India is striking at so-called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan. We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation,” Pakistan’s statement said, reported The Dawn.

READ | Mirage, Awacs, Sukhoi, Popeye: How IAF took down Jaish training camp

Since Tuesday evening, Pakistani troops had also resorted to firing mortar shells targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts. All government and private schools located within 5 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC) in the district are closed today. The exams scheduled for today also stand cancelled, District Magistrate, Rajouri told news agency ANI.

In Rajouri, Pakistan fired 120 mm mortars targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts, apart from small and automatic weapons in Krishna Gate, Balakote, Karmara, Mankote, Tarkundi areas of Poonch, Kalal, Baba Khori, Kalsian, Laam and Jhangar. It also attacked Pallanwala and Laleali sub-sectors in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector. In Mankote sector of Poonch, two houses were damaged, sources said.

Meanwhile, five Pakistani posts were destroyed as the Indian Army retaliated to unprovoked cross border heavy shelling and firing of missiles late Tuesday night. Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the firing resulted in several casualties on the Pakistani side. Five Indian soldiers were also injured during the fight.

Advertising

In a separate incident, two Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian this morning. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, officials told The Indian Express.