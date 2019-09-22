Pakistan using drones to deliver weapons, say Punjab Police; CM orders probe

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday appealed to the Indian Air Force and Border Security Force to adopt counter measures after an investigation by Punjab Police revealed that Pakistan was using drones to deliver weapons and communication devices into the state.

“With the initial investigations revealing the use of drones to deliver terrorists weapons and communication hardware across the border, the Chief Minister has also urged the central government to direct the Indian Air Force and Border Security Force to launch necessary measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state of Punjab,” a statement from the CM’s office read.

Deputy General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the “weapons were suspected to have been delivered recently across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan over drones launched by the Pak establishment, the Pak ISI and the state-sponsored Jihadi and the pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.”

According to news agency ANI, this came after the state police busted a terror module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) backed by a Pakistan and Germany-based terrorist group.

The module was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and adjoining states, the agency reported. Besides this, cops also seized a huge cache of arms, including five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades. Punjab Police have handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency for further probe in the case.