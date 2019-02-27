J&K: Pakistan resorts to unprovoked shelling along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops on Wednesday evening resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mankote and Balakote areas along the Line of Control in Poonch border district.

Sources said the shelling from across LoC started at 6.10 pm in Mankote area. Within half an hour, it spread to adjoining Balakote area, they added.

The Pakistani troops were even targetting the civilian areas, sources said. The mortar shelling was so intense that the explosions caused by mortar shells were audible even in Mendhar town, they added.

The Indian Army was retaliating.

However, there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property on the Indian side so far.

On Tuesday evening too, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling in Balakote area. The Indian troops had retaliated and the shelling from across LoC had stopped by 9 pm, sources added.