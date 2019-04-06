Two civilians injured after Pak resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in Nowshera

A couple was injured in Nowshera sector on Saturday morning as Pakistani troops continued unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for the second day.

Advertising

Identifying the injured as Sanjeev Kumar, 32, and his wife Rita Kumar, 28, sources said both were sitting at their shop in Kalal area at the time. Both were rushed to hospital.

Ever since the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombing on a terror camp across the border in Balakot, Paksitani troops have been targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas with artillery and mortar shells, besides small arms fire. At least 10 people, including four soldiers, have so far been killed and over three dozen injured.

The Balakot air strike was in retaliation to February 14 killing of 40 CRPF personnel in a militant attack on a para military forces convoy in Pulwama,

Advertising

The Indian Army is retaliating and early this week, it had destroyed seven Pakistani posts across the LoC.

Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations had admitted death of three troopers on its side at Rawalakot’s Rakhchakri area in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.