scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Twitter takes down Pakistan govt’s account in India

Earlier this year, it was revealed that India was second in asking the platform users’ information and was among the top five countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter in the reporting timeframe for all kinds of users.

Image of Government of Pakistan's twitter account on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

The Twitter account of the Pakistan Government was withheld in India on Saturday with the social media company saying that the move came in response to a legal demand by the Centre.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that India was second in asking the platform users’ information and was among the top five countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter in the reporting timeframe for all kinds of users.

The micro-blogging website noted that in the last six months of 2021, it received 326 legal demands to block content posted by accounts of verified journalists and news companies, of which 114 came from India, accounting for over a third of total blocking requests. Nations like Turkey, Russia and Pakistan made up the top four along with India in issuing such demands to Twitter.

“349 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets located around the world were subject to 326 legal demands, a 103% increase in the number of accounts since the previous reporting period (January-December 2021),” Twitter said. “This spike is largely attributed to legal demands submitted by India (114), Turkey (78), Russia (55), and Pakistan (48).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...Premium
Jasprit Bumrah has Sushil Kumar like intimidating aura, without him India...
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharingPremium
To better track PLI claims, Govt floats digital platforms for data sharing

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 11:07:42 am
Next Story

Measures under GRAP can be enforced from today if AQI deteriorates in Delhi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement