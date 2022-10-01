Twitter takes down Pakistan govt’s account in India

The Twitter account of the Pakistan Government was withheld in India on Saturday with the social media company saying that the move came in response to a legal demand by the Centre.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that India was second in asking the platform users’ information and was among the top five countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter in the reporting timeframe for all kinds of users.

The micro-blogging website noted that in the last six months of 2021, it received 326 legal demands to block content posted by accounts of verified journalists and news companies, of which 114 came from India, accounting for over a third of total blocking requests. Nations like Turkey, Russia and Pakistan made up the top four along with India in issuing such demands to Twitter.

“349 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets located around the world were subject to 326 legal demands, a 103% increase in the number of accounts since the previous reporting period (January-December 2021),” Twitter said. “This spike is largely attributed to legal demands submitted by India (114), Turkey (78), Russia (55), and Pakistan (48).”