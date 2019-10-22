Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistani troops on Monday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Sources said that Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation in Qasba and Kerni areas of Poonch around 3 pm. The Indian troops retaliated, they said. The violation comes a day after Indian troops, in retaliatory fire, inflicted heavy casualties among Pakistani troops and destroyed a number of militant camps at various locations across the LoC opposite Kashmir Valley’s Tangdhar area.