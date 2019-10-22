Toggle Menu
Pakistan troops violate ceasefire in Poonch

The violation comes a day after Indian troops, in retaliatory fire, inflicted heavy casualties among Pakistani troops and destroyed a number of militant camps at various locations across the LoC opposite Kashmir Valley’s Tangdhar area.

Sources said that Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation in Qasba and Kerni areas of Poonch around 3 pm. The Indian troops retaliated, they said.

Pakistani troops on Monday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

