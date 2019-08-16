Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

After a lull of eight days, Pakistani troops on Thursday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and fire of small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the shelling from across the LoC started at 7 am in the Krishna Gharu area. “The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said, adding that the firing stopped at 5.30 pm. There were no casualties on the Indian side, he added.

Sources said that Indian troops, in retaliatory action, inflicted heavy damage on the Pakistani side. Despite shelling from across the LoC, Independence Day celebrations went on smoothly in all the areas along the border, sources said.

Since July 15, Pakistani troops have been frequently resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Jammu region. Two Army men and 13-day-old infant were among the four people killed in Pakistani shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts last month.