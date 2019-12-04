Pakistan troops shell residential areas along LoC; 2 killed, 7 injured

Two people were killed and seven others injured at Bandi Chechian village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms fire on residential areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

The deceased were identified as Gulnaz Akhtar (35) and Shohaib (16).

Local residents said the shelling was intense and Pakistani mortar shells were falling in the area as late as 5.30 pm. Police and Army personnel were evacuating the injured to the district hospital at Poonch, they said, adding that people were staying indoors in view of the cross-border shelling at Bandi Chechian, Shahpur, Kerni, Qasba and Noora Bandi along the LoC.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation in Shahpur and Kerni sectors around 2.30 pm. The Indian troops were retaliating befittingly, he added.