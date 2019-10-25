Pakistan troops shell Kashmir’s Tangdhar, one civilian killed

One woman was killed and four others were injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Tangdhar town on Thursday. Another four civilians were injured in shelling in Kupwara district on Thursday evening.

Police officials said that shelling started at few places around Teetwal in Tangdhar on Thursday afternoon. A woman identified as Hamida Fatima died after shells landed in Pingla Haridal village.

Tangdhar Block Medical Officer Dr Farooq Qureshi told The Indian Express that the four civilians were brought to the health facility. “All of them were females, and two were referred to a Srinagar hospital for treatment,” he said.