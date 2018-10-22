Pakistan troops enter, kill three soldiers along LoC

Official sources told The Indian Express that around 1.45 pm, the Pakistani intruders sneaked 50 metres inside Indian territory near Lalyali post in Rajouri and attacked the Army patrol. (Representational Image/Shuaib Masoodi) Official sources told The Indian Express that around 1.45 pm, the Pakistani intruders sneaked 50 metres inside Indian territory near Lalyali post in Rajouri and attacked the Army patrol. (Representational Image/Shuaib Masoodi)

THREE soldiers were killed and another injured on Sunday afternoon as Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) attacked an Indian Army patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources told The Indian Express that around 1.45 pm, the Pakistani intruders sneaked 50 metres inside Indian territory near Lalyali post in Rajouri and attacked the Army patrol. As the Indian soldiers retaliated, two of the intruders were killed and their bodies, along with arms and ammunition, were recovered.

The dead soldiers have been identified as Havildar Kausal Kumar from Nowshera, Launce Naik Ranjeet Singh from Doda and rifleman Rajat Kumar Basan from Akhnoor. Rifleman Rakesh Kumar of Samba has been hospitalised.

An Army spokesperson said the area had been cordoned off and a ‘search and destroy’ operation was in progress.

Only last month, a BSF head constable was killed by Pakistani Rangers in BAT action along the international border in Jammu. In January last year, Pakistani intruders had killed three labourers. The area falls in a known infiltration route.

