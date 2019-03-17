Pakistan to be part of India after 2025: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

SENIOR RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said Pakistan would be a part of India after 2025. Addressing a gathering here on the subject of ‘Kashmir-Way Ahead’, the Sangh national executive member said, “Aap likhkar lijiye 5-7 saal bad aap kahin Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot mein makan kharidenge aur business karne ka mauka milega (You can take it down that five-seven years later, you will get a chance to buy a house or do business somewhere in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sialkot).”

Kumar added, “47 ke pehle Pakistan nahin tha. Log ye kehte hain 45 ke pehle woh Hindustan tha. 25 ke baad fir se woh Hindustan hone wala hai (There was no Pakistan before 1947. People say it was a part of Hindustan before 1945. It will again be a part of Hindustan after 2025).”

Hoping for an “Akhand Bharat” where borders were like the European Union, the RSS leader implied that Delhi had ensured that Bangladesh had a government favourable to it.

“Bharat sarkar ne pehli bar Kashmir mein tough line di hai. Kyunki sena political willpower par act karti hai. Ab willpower politically change ho gayi. Isliye hum ye sapne leke baithe hain ki Lahore jaa kar baithenge aur Kailash Mansarovar ke liye ijajat China se nahin leni padegi. Dhaka mein hamne apne haath ki sarkaar banayi hai… Ek European Union jaisa Bhartiya Union of Akhand Bharat janma lene ke raste par ja sakta hai (The Indian government has taken a tough line on Kashmir issue for the first time. This is because the Army acts on political willpower, and now, the political willpower has changed. So, we have dreams of settling in Lahore and not needing permission from China to go to Mansarovar. We have ensured a government in Dhaka of our liking… A Bharatiya Union of Akhand Bharat on the lines of European Union can take shape),” the RSS leader said.

Claiming that Opposition leaders were themselves surprised about the stand taken by their parties post-Pulwama attack, Kumar called for laws against “traitors” so that there is “no Naseeruddin, Hamid Ansari or Navjot Sidhu”.

“Sena ki taarif karte-karte proof maangne lagte hain aur Modi ka virodh karte-karte ‘I love you Pakistan’ kahne lage. Aise gaddaron ke liye, chahe JNU mein padhen ya Maharashtra mein, desh ko naya kanoon laana hai. Toh fir naa Naseeruddin chalega, naa Hamid Ansari chalega aur naa hi Navjot Sidhu (While praising the Army, they start seeking proof. Opposing Modi, they start praising Pakistan. We need a new law for traitors such as this, whether they are studying in JNU or are in Maharashtra. Then there won’t be a Naseerudddin, Hamid Ansari or Sidhu).”

He said he could understand why China was backing Pakistan. “We knew China wanted to grab Pakistan internationally. China supported Pakistan because we won a battle against it without the gun. We removed China from Doklam. While the world knew China as unbeaten, we defeated it, which is why it is angry.”

The patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS-supported organisation, Kumar questioned the special status for Jammu & Kashmir. The Constitution talks of one country, one citizenship and one flag, he said. “If it is applicable to all the states, why is there a separate constitution, flag and citizenship for Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Hindustanis? And if Mumbai is open to all Kashmiris, then why is Kashmir not open to all Mumbaikars? It is communalism, fundamentalism, murder of democracy and injustice.”

The Mumbai event where Kumar spoke was organised by the Maharashtra chapter of the ‘Forum for Awareness of National Security’, headed by former state DGP Pravin Dixit, along with the Savarkar Strategic Centre of the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak.