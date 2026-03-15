Pakistani terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered, the army stated.

By: PTI
2 min readSrinagarUpdated: Mar 15, 2026 10:38 AM IST
indian security force personnelThe Army said troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. (Photo: Reuters/File)
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The army on Sunday said that it has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing a Pakistani terrorist.

“Based on a specific intelligence input provided by #JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

It said troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket.

“The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered,” the army said.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

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