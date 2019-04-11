Toggle Menu
Pakistan takes team of diplomats to site of Balakot air strike

According to sources, among the diplomats were five women defence attachés, and Pakistan authorities took them to a madrasa which had nearly 130 children.

The diplomats, sources said, were taken early morning and given a tour of the area. (Source: AP/PTI Photo/File)

MORE THAN a month after the Indian Air Force struck at Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist training camps in Balakot, the Pakistan army is learnt to have taken more than two dozen defence attachés to the site on Wednesday.

Another official familiar with the development said, “Islamabad is trying to deny any damage to Balakot JeM camp and trying to say that there wasn’t a terrorist camp but madrasa for children.”

The IAF conducted pre-dawn strikes at Balakot on February 26 in retaliation to the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF personnel. Earlier, a group of eight journalists were taken to the Balakot strike site by the Pakistan authorities.

India has questioned timing of the visit and said that Islamabad is again trying to peddle propaganda and deny to the world the existence of terror camps in Balakot.

