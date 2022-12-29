scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Pakistan should take care of its minorities: MEA on reports of Hindu woman’s killing

A Hindu woman was allegedly murdered in Pakistan's Sinjhoro town on Wednesday.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. (File)
Listen to this article
Pakistan should take care of its minorities: MEA on reports of Hindu woman’s killing
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of keeping them safe and secure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday against the backdrop of reports that a Hindu woman was allegedly beheaded in that country.

Responding to a question on the reported killing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he does not have a detailed report on the specific incident.

“…In the past too we have said that Pakistan should take care of its minorities and fulfil its responsibility of their safety, security and well-being. I would like to reiterate that,” he said, adding that he would not be able to comment on an individual case.

Also Read |Cough syrup deaths: India seeks details from Uzbekistan on investigations

A Hindu woman was allegedly murdered in Pakistan’s Sinjhoro town on Wednesday. The 40-year-old woman was beheaded, reports said quoting a Pakistani senator.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 19:58 IST
Next Story

Remote voting for migrant workers: What is the plan EC has outlined

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close