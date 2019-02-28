Pakistan violates ceasefire; shells forward Indian posts along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

After a brief lull of few hours, Pakistani troops on Thursday afternoon resumed mortar shelling on forward Indian positions and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district’s Krishna Ghati area and Nowshera of adjoining Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here said that Pakistani troops resumed Mortar shelling and small arms fire in KG sector around 1 pm.

By 2.15 pm, they started shelling in Nowshera sector as well, he added. The Indian Army was retaliating at both the places strongly and effectively, he said. Earlier, Pakistani troops had continued mortar shelling and small arms fire in KG, Balakote and Mankote areas throughout the night.

As the Army retaliated befittingly, the cross border shelling had stopped around 7 am. After Indian Air Force bombing the terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK), Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling all along the LoC from Akhnoor to Poonch in Jammu region since February 26 evening.

Except for Nowshera in Rajouri, where Pakistani troops had already been resorting to unprovoked firing for past many days, cross border shelling at various other places came after two to four months.

Advertising

On Tuesday night, Army had in a retaliatory action destroyed five Pakistani posts killing a number of its soldiers after they started targetting forward Indian positions and civilian areas with heavy mortar shelling. Five Indian soldiers were also injured in the cross border shelling.