Pakistan shares preliminary findings on Pulwama attack, seeks more evidence

Nearly a month after New Delhi submitted a dossier to Islamabad containing information on Jaish-e-Mohammad’s link to the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, which killed 40 CRPF soldiers, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday shared “preliminary findings” with India on the tragedy that it mentioned as an “incident” in its statement.

Advertising

“The government of Pakistan has shared preliminary findings with the government of India after examining the Indian report on Pulwama incident,” a Pakistan Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan also sought “more information” from India on the involvement of the JeM in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country.

In the dossier, New Delhi shared evidence linking the Pulwama suicide attacker, Adil Ahmad Dar, and his suspected aide, Sajjad Bhat, to JeM.

Advertising

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security. We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward,” the statement further said.

The preliminary findings were handed over to Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria after he was called to the Foreign Ministry by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Besides information on the Pulwama attack, the dossier handed over to Pakistan contained details of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s anti-India speeches and claims of attacks by Jaish on security forces in the past two years.

India also presented nine specific instances when JeM conducted rallies and religious congregations in Pakistan “right under the nose of the Pakistan government” to indoctrinate and recruit men by instigating them against India.

New Delhi had also provided a list of infrastructure and patronage enjoyed by Masood Azhar, his family, and cadres of JeM.