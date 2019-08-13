Pakistan ramping up troops along LoC normal, we are prepared: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat has downplayed Pakistan’s deployment of additional troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days as a normal procedure and asserted that Indian troops are prepared to deal with any security challenge in the region.

Advertising

He added that every country takes precautionary measures and there is no reason to worry about the deployment of additional forces by Pakistan along LoC.

“That’s normal. Everybody does precautionary deployment and movement of precautionary resources. We should not get too concerned about it,” PTI quoted Gen Rawat as saying during the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

The Army chief said Indian forces are prepared to deal with any security challenges along the LoC. “As far as the Army is concerned, services are concerned, we are always prepared should anything go wrong,” he said.

Advertising

On whether the hostilities along the LoC are going to go up in the days to come, Gen Rawat said the choice is with Pakistan. “If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, the choice is his,” the Army chief said. The Pakistan Army is moving big guns to the LoC.

The Army has been put on high alert along the LoC to effectively repulse any possible Pakistani misadventure in the wake of India’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Top Army commanders in Jammu and Kashmir are closely monitoring the overall security situation in the region to thwart any civil disturbances following the Centre’s decisions.

(With PTI inputs)