Does BJP govt think using military force against Kashmiris will stop freedom movement: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday questioned the BJP-led NDA government if it believes the use of military force against people of Kashmir will stop the freedom movement. “The whole world is waiting to see what happens to oppressed Kashmiris in IOK when curfew is lifted. Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Khan wondered if the international community will have the ‘moral courage’ to intervene in the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

“What should be obvious is the int community will be witnessing the genocide of the Kashmiris in IOK. Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP govt, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

The comments come prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation defending the decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcating — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — into two union territories.

The two nations have been exchanging blows after Centre took the decision to scrap the special status of the Valley, following which the Pakistan foreign ministry downgraded diplomatic ties with India on Wednesday and suspended bilateral agreements.