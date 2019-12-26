Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims India may carry out ‘action of some sort’ in PoK

File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at an event. On Thursday, Imran Khan lashed out at the Modi govt over the Citizenship law. File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at an event. On Thursday, Imran Khan lashed out at the Modi govt over the Citizenship law.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that PM Narendra Modi would “definitely” carry out an action of some sort in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in order to divert world’s attention from the recently introduced laws — Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) — by the BJP government, reported Dawn.

Khan’s remarks came after the Pakistani army earlier on Thursday claimed that two of its soldiers were killed in firing by the Indian troops along the LOC. While addressing a public gathering in Jhelum — where he also extended condolences to the families of the two slain Pakistan soldiers — Khan said the “violence that has been taking place at the border is not occurring in isolation,” Dawn reported.

“I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world’s attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the laws, will definitely conduct some sort of action in PoK,” Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn.

He also said upon informing Pak army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa about the threat, the latter told him that “Pakistan is ready for them (India).”

Khan added that both CAA and NRC laws have attracted large-scale protests and asserted that Pakistan would not need to do anything as “this system of oppression will be internally brought down by the people of India,” reported Dawn.

