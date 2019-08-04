Toggle Menu
After Indian Army’s strongly-worded statement, Pakistan PM Imran Khan repeats ‘cluster bombs’ claim

The Army had on Saturday termed as "lies and deceit" Pakistan's allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (AP)

Days after the Indian Army foiled a cross-border infiltration bid by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday accused India of using cluster bombs against civilians living across the Line of Control (LoC).

“I condemn India’s attack across LOC on innocent civilians & it’s use of cluster munitions in violation of int humanitarian law and it’s own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. UNSC must take note of this international threat to peace & security,” Khan tweeted.

The Indian Army had on Saturday termed as “lies and deceit” Pakistan’s allegations that Indian troops used cluster bombs targeting civilians along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The strong reaction by the Army’s additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and it’s military’s spokesperson Asif Ghafoor accused the Indian Army of using “cluster ammunition” to target civilians along the LoC.

“Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with a multitude of weapons to assist them. India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks, has maintained the right to respond. Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by Pakistan Army,” the Army said in a statement.

Bodies of four Pak SSG personnel located.

Khan also recalled US President Donal Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, saying “this has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis”.

India has however rejected any mediation on Jammu and Kashmir, with Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar saying, “any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has asked Pakistan to take back the bodies of four intruders who were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. The Pakistan side has been offered to come with a white flag and take the bodies for last rites. Islamabad is yet to respond on India’s offer. Four “possibly SSG” commandos or “maybe some of terrorists” were killed along the Line of Control while they were trying to infiltrate into India and strike a forward post in the Keran sector, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

