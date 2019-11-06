Pak or China may have released poisonous gas: ‘Kamal Kamal Kamal’ leader on Delhi air pollution

Even as Delhi-NCR and Western UP struggle to control air pollution, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh has accused Pakistan and China of releasing “poisonous gas”.

Advertising

On Tuesday, BJP’s Vineet Agarwal Sharda, whose “Kamal Kamal Kamal” appeal for votes went viral in the Lok Sabha elections this year, told news agency ANI: “…Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain… (This poisonous gas could have been released by a neighbouring country that is afraid of us. I feel Pakistan and China are scared of us).”

#WATCH Meerut: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda speaks on pollution issue. Says “…Ye jo zehreeli hawa aa rahi hai, zehreeli gas aayi hai ho sakta hai kisi bagal ke mulk ne chhodi ho jo humse ghabraya hua hai. Mujhe lagta hai Pakistan ya China humse ghabraye huye hain…” (5.11) pic.twitter.com/Ajnw5d7jXU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

Sharda said Pakistan has always lost to India and since Prime minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have come to power Pakistan has become “frustrated”.

“Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came (to power), Pakistan has become frustrated,” he said.

Sharda also criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has blamed stubble burning by farmers from neighbouring states as one of the main reasons for the poor air quality. He claimed that farmers are the “backbone of the country” and neither they nor industries should not be blamed for the pollution crisis.

“People including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal say pollution is caused by stubble burning or industrial emission. The farmer is the backbone of our country. Farmer and industries should not be blamed,” he said.