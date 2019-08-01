Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow: Reports

Pakistan has offered consular access to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is sentenced to death on espionage charges, on Friday, weeks after the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of India on the issue, Dunya News reports, quoting a Pakistan foreign office official.

The Pakistan foreign ministry had earlier said that Islamabad will grant consular access to Jadhav “according to Pakistani laws”.

India has argued that Article 36 Paragraph 1(a) of Vienna Convention says that “consular officers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them. Nationals of the sending State shall have the same freedom…to communication with and access to consular officers of the sending State.” India is the sending State in this case.

Last week, the countries discussed the modalities of granting consular access to Jadhav. Among the key issues under discussion, sources said, were how many Indian officials will conduct Jadhav’s interview, duration of their meeting, whether Pakistani officials will be present besides security personnel, whether there will be a glass partition between them, and whether they will be allowed to have physical contact.

In a big win for India, the International Court of Justice, on July 18, suspended the death sentence granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, on charges of “espionage and terrorism” by a Pakistan military court. Pakistan was also directed to provide consular access to Jadhav in accordance with the Vienna Convention.