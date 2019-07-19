Pakistan now under global gaze: Arun Jaitley on ICJ verdict

SENIOR BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley termed the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case as a “comprehensive victory” for India, and took a swipe at Pakistan for claiming victory.

Advertising

Jaitley said Pakistan has been given an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and it is now under a “global gaze” as to what direction it follows. “The ICJ has given Pakistan an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and reform its processes. Will Pakistan use this opportunity or squander it? Pakistan is now under a global gaze as to what direction it follows,” Jaitley wrote in a blog.

The ICJ judgment is a “comprehensive victory” for India and Pakistan lost conclusively, he said, adding the neighbouring country’s farcical processes through which innocents are held guilty, stand exposed.

A plain reading of the judgment shows that India won on almost all counts, Jaitley said.