‘Political absurdity’: India hits out at Pakistan after Imran Khan unveils new map

Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a ‘new political map’ of Pakistan on Tuesday (Representational) Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a ‘new political map’ of Pakistan on Tuesday (Representational)

The Ministry of External Affairs lashed out at Pakistan on Tuesday for unveiling a new “political map” that showed Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories. Calling it “an exercise in political absurdity”, the MEA said the effort confirmed Pakistan’s “obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism”.

“We have seen a so-called ‘political map’ of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh,” the MEA said.

The development comes a day ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism,” the MEA further said.

The decision was taken by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Later, Khan said it was backed by “all political parties and people of Pakistan”, Dawn reported.

Junagadh was one of the states that had not acceded to the Indian union by August 15, 1947. In early 1947, the Dewan of Junagadh, Nabi Baksh invited Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto of the Muslim league to join the state council of ministers. In the absence of the existing dewan, Bhutto took over the office and pressed the Nawab to accede to Pakistan. When Pakistan accepted Junagadh’s request for accession, the Indian leaders were enraged as it went against Jinnah’s two-nation theory.

The disturbed situation in Junagadh led to a complete breakdown of the economy and consequently the Nawab fled to Karachi. Vallabhbhai Patel requested Pakistan to allow a plebiscite in Junagadh. Eventually, on February 20, 1948, a plebiscite was held in the state wherein 91 per cent of the voters chose to join India.

