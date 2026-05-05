Pakistan Navy assists Indian vessel stranded in Arabian Sea, provides emergency supplies

An Indian offshore tug and supply vessel stranded in the Arabian Sea received humanitarian assistance from the Pakistan Navy, with support from the Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), according to a report by Dawn citing security sources.

The crew comprised six Indian nationals and one Indonesian.

The rescue operation was launched after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai contacted Pakistani authorities to request assistance.

A technical fault was reported on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said.

The stranded crew was provided emergency support, including food, medical aid and technical assistance. Last month, the Pakistan Navy rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, from a merchant vessel following a distress call in the Arabian Sea.