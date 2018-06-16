Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • J&K: Pakistan nationals cross International Border near Samba, sent back by BSF

J&K: Pakistan nationals cross International Border near Samba, sent back by BSF

On being approached by Pakistani Rangers at Suchetgarh border, BSF handed over both Pakistani nationals to them, sources added.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: June 16, 2018 11:49:37 pm
Pakistan nationals cross International Border, sent back by BSF BSF on Saturday handed over two Pakistani nationals to Rangers at the international border. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives)
Related News

Adopting a humane approach, BSF on Saturday handed over two Pakistani nationals to Rangers at the international border in Suchetgarh area of R S Pura.

Both were apprehended by BSF after they inadvertently crossed over to Samba sector on the Indian side on Saturday night. During preliminary questioning, they revealed their names as Sohal and Ahmed, both residents of Pakistan’s Chamman village, sources said.

On being approached by Pakistani Rangers at Suchetgarh border, BSF handed over both Pakistani nationals to them, sources added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now