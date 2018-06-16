J&K: Pakistan nationals cross International Border near Samba, sent back by BSF

BSF on Saturday handed over two Pakistani nationals to Rangers at the international border. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives) BSF on Saturday handed over two Pakistani nationals to Rangers at the international border. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives)

Adopting a humane approach, BSF on Saturday handed over two Pakistani nationals to Rangers at the international border in Suchetgarh area of R S Pura.

Both were apprehended by BSF after they inadvertently crossed over to Samba sector on the Indian side on Saturday night. During preliminary questioning, they revealed their names as Sohal and Ahmed, both residents of Pakistan’s Chamman village, sources said.

On being approached by Pakistani Rangers at Suchetgarh border, BSF handed over both Pakistani nationals to them, sources added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App