scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Pakistan national held for crossing Jammu and Kashmir border

Nothing incriminating was found in the possession of the man.

The Border Security Force Saturday morning arrested a Pakistani national who was trying to cross the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Border Security Force Saturday morning arrested a Pakistani national who was trying to cross the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying him as Mohammad Shabad, 45, of Sialkot, officials said that BSF noticed some suspicious movement near the border during early morning hours and fired warning shots before taking him into custody.

However, nothing incriminating was found in his possession.

On Thursday, BSF had foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from the Pakistan side and seized ten packets of heroin weighing one kilogram each. One cross-border smuggler was injured in firing by BSF troops but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistan side.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:36:02 am
Next Story

Focus on 4K home projectors now thanks to pandemic: Viewsonic India

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

A revolutionary, a 1965 protest & the link to Pune’s dhol-tasha tradition
Know Your City

A revolutionary, a 1965 protest & the link to Pune’s dhol-tasha tradition

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers
Supertech demolition

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement