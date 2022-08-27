Pakistan national held for crossing Jammu and Kashmir border

The Border Security Force Saturday morning arrested a Pakistani national who was trying to cross the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying him as Mohammad Shabad, 45, of Sialkot, officials said that BSF noticed some suspicious movement near the border during early morning hours and fired warning shots before taking him into custody.

However, nothing incriminating was found in his possession.

On Thursday, BSF had foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics from the Pakistan side and seized ten packets of heroin weighing one kilogram each. One cross-border smuggler was injured in firing by BSF troops but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistan side.