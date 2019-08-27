Imran Khan mulling full airspace closure, trade route ban for India, tweets Pakistan minister

Toggle Menu
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (The New York Times)

The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government is considering a blanket ban on the use of the country’s airspace by Indian flights, a Pakistan minister said amid escalating tension between the two nuclear-armed nations over Jammu and Kashmir.

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology, said his country was also considering banning India from using Pakistani land routes for Indo-Afghan trade.

In reference to the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, the minister said, “Modi has started we’ll finish!”

“PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Chaudhry’s statement came a day after Khan said that he would raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly next month.

Khan’s address to the nation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Monday, had categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

With PTI inputs

