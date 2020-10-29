General Bajwa’s legs were shaking: Pakistan MP on Abhinandhan’s capture

Abhinandan Varthaman.

A Pakistan MP said that Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released over fears of an attack by New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told Parliament that Army chief General Bajwa was perspiring and his “legs were shaking” when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India would have attacked “that night at 10 pm” if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan.

The Wing Commanded had landed across the border after an aerial dogfight following the Balakot airstrikes by New Delhi last year. Before his jet was hit, Varthaman had downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan. He was released on the night of March 1 by Pakistan.

Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light… pic.twitter.com/shwdbkQWai — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 29, 2020

Sadiq, however, did not mention when the meeting between the top Pakistani officials were held.

The statement prompted BJP chief J P Nadda to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of not believing in anything “Indian” and “mocking” the armed forces.

Sharing a video clipping of the speech by the Pakistani leader, Nadda tweeted: “Congress’ princeling does not believe anything Indian, be it our Army, our Government, our Citizens. So, here is something from his ‘Most Trusted Nation’, Pakistan. Hopefully now he sees some light…”

“Congress Party premised it’s entire campaign around keeping our armed forces weak. They mocked our armed forces, questioned their valour and tried every trick to ensure India doesn’t get latest Rafale Planes. The people India rejected such politics and punished Congress,” he tweeted.

On February 26, 2019, IAF jets had bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd