Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik will highlight the nation’s civilisational and cultural heritage and the importance of dialogue between civilisations at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Islamabad said Thursday.

In a statement issued a day before the three-day event kicks off in New Delhi, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Malik, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will lead the delegation at the forum at the invitation of India’s Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Malik will share Pakistan’s perspective on the salience of dialogue among civilisations and its contribution in this area of diplomacy, it said, adding that the minister’s statement will highlight the nation’s constructive role in the SCO, as well as its diverse civilisational and cultural heritage.