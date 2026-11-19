Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik will highlight the nation’s civilisational and cultural heritage and the importance of dialogue between civilisations at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Islamabad said Thursday.
In a statement issued a day before the three-day event kicks off in New Delhi, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Malik, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will lead the delegation at the forum at the invitation of India’s Minister of Culture and Tourism.
Malik will share Pakistan’s perspective on the salience of dialogue among civilisations and its contribution in this area of diplomacy, it said, adding that the minister’s statement will highlight the nation’s constructive role in the SCO, as well as its diverse civilisational and cultural heritage.
In recent months, Pakistan has been asserting its claim on the Indus by highlighting the Indus Valley civilisation of Mohenjo-daro, Harappa, and other ancient sites in the country.
On World Heritage Day (April 18) this year, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to the Indus Valley civilisation in his remarks, saying, “Pakistan’s cultural heritage is enriched with a multifaceted civilisation. Our homeland carries the legacy of some of the world’s oldest civilisations, reflecting a vibrant tapestry of human creativity and diversity.”
When asked about this last week, Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Shekhawat said, “When a country tries to talk about 5,000 years of Indus Valley Civilisation, they should be self-aware that they didn’t exist at the time. Their story is just 80 years old.”
In fact, inviting Pakistan’s minister is part of New Delhi’s obligation to invite representatives from all SCO member countries, as it proposed hosting the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. However, the invited country has the prerogative to decide on its representation, so Islamabad officially put Malik’s name on Saturday, a day after Shekhawat said he was “hopeful” of Pakistan’s presence at the event.
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First visit by a Pakistani minister since 2023
With Malik attending the meeting, it will mark the first time a Pakistani minister has participated since May 2023, when India hosted then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Goa for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting.
Pakistan’s participation in this forum reflects its role as an active SCO member state in promoting dialogue, cooperation and understanding in line with ‘Shanghai Spirit’, Islamabad’s statement said.
“Pakistan delegation will also participate in thematic sessions of the forum and engage with SCO member states on the sidelines, the statement said.
Pakistan is the current chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) for the period 2026-27. Accordingly, Pakistan will host several ministerial and expert group meetings, as well as other activities, in the lead-up to next year’s summit, it added.
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While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, four key sessions will be held on the following days, themed around civilisational and cultural expression, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts.