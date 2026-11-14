Pakistan minister to attend Delhi SCO meet, Islamabad announces

Pakistan will send its Environment Environment and climate change minister, Musadik Masood Malik, to Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) civilisational dialogue forum next week, announces Pakistan Foreign ministry.

The inaugural edition of the forum will be held between November 20 and 22, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is being organised jointly by the ministries of Culture and External Affairs.

China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka have confirmed their participation too. While the Prime Minister will attend the inaugural ceremony on November 20, four key sessions will be held the following days, themed around civilisational and cultural expression, art and architecture, and language, literature and manuscripts, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said in a press briefing on Friday.