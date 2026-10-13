Blast that killed four in PoK village near LoC triggers security alert

The blast prompted the Indian security forces to sound an alert across the sector and intensify vigilance along the LoC. (File photo)

A POWERFUL blast in a forward village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Monday evening prompted heightened security on the Indian side.

Sources said four PoK residents were killed in the blast, suspected to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), in the Satwal-Naki area in PoK’s Hajira tehsil, opposite Krishna Ghati area of Poonch.

The explosion reportedly occurred when some villagers were laying water pipes along the Pakistan side of the LoC, the sources said, identifying the deceased as Faizan Sagheer, Waqas Sharief, Ishtiaq and Asim Rafiq, all residents of Battal Mandhol village in PoK.