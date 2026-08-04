‘Complete farce’: India slams Pak over civilian killings in PoK during polls

A road blocked with pieces of concrete set up by supporters of the outlawed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) during a protest demanding greater political rights and the abolition of 12 legislative refugee seats, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 (AP Photo)

India on Tuesday upped the offensive on Pakistan over the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling them a “complete farce” and slamming the killing of at least 90 civilians in the crackdown by its forces.

This is the second time in the last four days that Delhi has responded sharply to Islamabad’s “ruthless” use of force against peaceful protesters. Earlier, on July 31, India had called upon the international community to scrutinise and hold Pakistan accountable for the “atrocities” being committed in the PoK.

On Tuesday, responding to questions, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality.”