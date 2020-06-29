Karachi Stock Exchange attack: MEA rejects Pak Foreign Minister’s ‘absurd’ remarks linking attack to India

Security personnel surround the Stock Exchange Building after gunmen’s attack in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP/PTI) Security personnel surround the Stock Exchange Building after gunmen’s attack in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP/PTI)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for linking the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building earlier in the day to India, and called his comments “absurd”, PTI reported.

Qureshi has alleged that the clues of strike are leading towards sleeper cells activated by India

“India rejects absurd comments of Pakistan foreign minister on the terrorist attack in Karachi,” PTI quoted MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava as saying.

“Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi,” he added.

The MEA spokesperson also reminded Qureshi how the Pakistan prime minister described a global terrorist as a “martyr”.

Four security guards and a police officer were shot dead in the attack. The gunmen, according to The Dawn, stepped out of a vehicle and lobbed grenades before entering the stock exchange premises. AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material have been recovered, the police said, adding that the recoveries indicated they had come for a long siege.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange building, which is in a high-security zone, also houses the head offices of many private banks. Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters that they exchanged gunfire with security personnel. “The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Twitter.

