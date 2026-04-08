Pakistan issues 2,800 visas to Indians for Baisakhi pilgrimage

In November last year, Pakistan had issued over 2,100 visas to Indians to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, which was held between November 4 and 13.

PAKISTAN HAS issued around 2,800 visas to Indian nationals for the annual Baisakhi pilgrimage this year, which starts on April 10. Last year, around 6,500 Indians got to visit various gurdwaras in Pakistan for the 10-day pilgrimage.

This is the first Baisakhi pilgrimage which will be held post the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and Operation Sindoor in May.

In a statement posted on X, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday said, “On the occasion of Baisakhi festival, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to more than 2,800 pilgrims from India, so that they can participate in the annual festival to be held in Pakistan from April 10 to 19, 2026.”