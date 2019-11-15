Pakistan is home to all shades of darkness: India at UNESCO meet in Paris

In its reply to Pakistan’s United Nations speech on Jammu and Kashmir, India at a UN meeting in Paris Thursday called Pakistan a “failed state with its weak economy, radicalised society and deep-rooted DNA of terrorism”, news agency ANI tweeted.

The delegation led by Ananya Agarwal condemned the use of the UNESCO platform by Pakistan to “spew venom against India”.

In her reply, she rejected Pakistan’s “falsehoods” and reiterated that India maintained its sovereignty and integrity over the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. She emphasized that Pakistan’s statement was hypocritical as the country has its own record of mistreating minorities.

“Pakistan’s neurotic behaviour has resulted in its decline to a nearly failed state with its weak economy, radicalised society and deep-rooted DNA of terrorism,” said Agarwal.

She further called Pakistan “home to all shades of darkness… from dark extremist ideologies, darker powers of radicalised behaviour, to the darkest manifestations of terrorism.”

“Would this gathering believe if I told them that one of Pakistan’s former presidents, General Pervez Musharraf, recently called terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden and the Haqqani network as Pakistan’s heroes,” she asked.

Agarwal recalled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UN General Assembly session in September, where he used the UN to issue a “call to arms” and “preached nuclear war”.

She hoped that UNESCO would come together to reject such a gross misuse of the platform by any member nation.