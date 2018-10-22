Restrain terror operations: Indian Army warns Pakistan after intruders kill three soldiers along LoC

Three soldiers were killed on Sunday afternoon Pakistani intruders attacked an Indian Army patrol along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir (Representational/ Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Three soldiers were killed on Sunday afternoon Pakistani intruders attacked an Indian Army patrol along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir (Representational/ Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A day after armed intruders from Pakistan crossed the Line of Control and killing three soldiers, the Indian Army has issued a stern warning to its Pakistani counterpart to restrain terrorists operating from its soil.

Referring to reports about the concentration of a large number of terrorists on launch pads desperate to infiltrate from across the LoC, the Indian Army in a statement issued here said, “A stern warning has been conveyed to Pakistan army to restrain terrorists operating from its soil.” It further said, “Pakistan army has been informed through established communication channels to take over the bodies of the hostile Pakistani nationals.”

Three soldiers were killed and another injured on Sunday afternoon as Pakistani intruders attacked an Indian Army patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources told The Indian Express that around 1.45pm, the Pakistani intruders sneaked 50 metres inside Indian territory near Lalyali post in Rajouri and attacked the Army patrol. As the Indian soldiers retaliated, two of the intruders were killed and their bodies, along with arms and ammunition, were recovered.

Giving details of the attack carried out by Pakistani intruders on Sunday afternoon, Army said that five to six Pakistani armed intruders crossed the LoC around 1.20pm and fired on Indian Army patrol in Sunderbani sector of Jammu region. Three Indian Army soldiers were killed and one suffered injuries in the unprovoked cross-border action by Pakistan, it said, adding that during the ensuing firefight two intruders were also killed.

The intruders were wearing combat uniform. However, their identity could not be ascertained, it added.

Since the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) talk on May 29 this year, which was held at the behest of Pakistan, Indian Army has been maintaining utmost restraint to uphold the ceasefire along the LoC despite regular provocative actions from across, it said. Pointing out that Pakistan army has been vigorously attempting to send terrorists across the LoC, it added that since May 30 last, seven infiltration bids have been eliminated by the Indian Army in which 23 terrorists have been killed.

